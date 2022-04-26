Goodwill to host career and resource fair in Columbus, 100 employers seeking to hire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill is hosting a career and resource fair next week.

The job fair is set to take place May 3, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center - located at 801 Front Avenue. There will be 100 vendors on site looking to fill over 3,500 open positions.

Employers are looking to hire in the following fields:

Manufacturing

Education

Healthcare

Military

Social Services

Law Enforcement

Government

You’ll even find WTVM News Leader 9 present at the event with a booth.

Attendees should plan to come dressed interview-ready with resumes in hand.

For more information, click HERE.

