Harris County senior asking community for new, used shoe donations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Those old shoes you may be about to throw away could have a newfound purpose - even if you think they’re past the point of no return.

Ben Stanfield introduces us to a young woman who is a champion behind a good cause - Soles for Souls.

Madison Champion is a Harris County senior and she needs your shoes. Any pair you want to donate - no matter the condition.

“Once they get all the shoes they melt down all the soles and make them into new shoes. Or if they’re still good they keep them and repurpose them,” said Champion.

The project is an annual tradition for Harris County High School’s FBLA Club - that’s Future Business Leaders of America - but for Madison, it’s also now a family tradition.

“My sister started doing this shoe like six years ago. Her freshman year. She started doing it for FBLA and I always had to help her with it and then I started doing it after she graduated.”

She’s set a goal for this year to accomplish but needs your help to make it happen.

“We just counted shoes last night… I think around 500 last night. We’re at roughly 3,000 right now. I wanted to get to 10,000. The shoe drive ends on May 15th.”

Below is a list of donation locations where you can help!

CATAULA: Alan’s Armory | 4185 US Highway 27 Charles L. Mcgaha VFW Post | 7379 US Highway 27

COLUMBUS: Best Pawn Shop | 4315 Holly Avenue Britt David Baptist Church | 2801 W Britt David Road National Audio Visual Services | 2300 Whittlesey Road, Suite J O’Charleys Restaurant & Bar | 1528 Bradley Park Drive Salon Bleu | 2979 North Lake Parkway Trevioli Italian Kitchen | 7466 Blackmon Road, Suite D Wynnbrook Baptist Church | 500 River Knoll Way Wynnbrook Christian School | 500 River Knoll Way

FORT BENNING: Indianhead Child Development Center | 6350 Indianhead Road, Building #2389 McBride Elementary School | 700 Custer Road, Building #11310

FORTSON: 219 Food and Spirits | 5167 GA Highway 219

HAMILTON: FOCUS Ministries | 232 Hamilton Square Street Georgia Farm Bureau | 11788 US Hwy 27 Harris County Chamber of Commerce | 159 S College Street Harris County Humane Society | 3938 Barnes Mill Road Harris County Public Library | 7511 GA Hwy116 Tiger Lillies Floral | 118 North College Street

PHENIX CITY: Russell County Sheriff’s Office | 305 Prentiss Drive The UPS Store | 5408 Summerville Road, Suite 155

PINE MOUNTAIN: Hopewell United Methodist Church | 4400 Hopewell Church Road

SHILOH: Shiloh City Hall |1165 Main Street

WAVERLY HALL: Flipping Books & Stuff Bookstore/Café | 9074 GA Hwy 85 Foundation Training Facility | 8920 GA Hwy 85



