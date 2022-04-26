Historic District Preservation Society hosts forum for Columbus city council, mayoral candidates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight at the Mildred L. Terry Library, the Historic District Preservation Society hosted a candidate forum for the City Council District 7 and Columbus Mayoral race.

The event had a great turnout.

People asked questions of a diverse range to the candidate for Columbus City Council.

Laketha Ashe, Joanne Cogle, Sia Etemadi and Juanita Upshaw-Taylor are all running for a seat on the council.

Following the Q&A for council candidates, Incumbent Skip Henderson and John Anker answered questions about crime, government funding and more.

“I think it’s really important that people get out and listen to those forums and we can also connect with the people as well. I think It’s really important to be able to communicate what our platforms are other than being just reading about them online or our Facebook pages.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.