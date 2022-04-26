Local business partners with Lee Co. District Attorney’s office for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and you might have noticed a garden of pinwheels outside the Lee County Justice Center and throughout the county.

Many local businesses are helping bring awareness and support.

Hive Nutrition, one of many businesses in the area, is partnering with the Lee County District Attorney’s Office to raise awareness.

The colorful pinwheels are not just decorations. Each color represents a motto to help crime survivors find their justice during this week.

Hive Nutrition employee Sloan Sylvan says on Monday, people wore red for substance abuse awareness. Their drink of the day was Everest to help overcome that mountain.

She said they will be having a new drink of the week every day and donate some of the profit every time one of the drinks is purchased.

“We have a drink that color coordinates with one of the colors on the District Attorney’s office pinwheels outside, and for each day of the drink, we donate one dollar. We help with the cause and help spread awareness,” she said.

Today the drink of the day is Queen Bee to constantly “Bee” aware, representing sexual assault awareness.

