Mayoral candidate sues city of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Under the Open Records Act, any person has the right to request access to documents in the course of public service.

Columbus Mayoral Candidate John Anker is suing the city of Columbus, saying he did not receive information formally requested about a recent jail audit.

Mayor Skip Henderson says the lawsuit is baseless.

Anker said, “The citizens of Columbus deserve to know the truth.”

The Columbus mayoral hopeful filed the lawsuit late Friday against the city of Columbus after he said the city refused to honor his more than six requests for information on the most recent jail audit.

Anker showed paperwork that indicated he requested the information on April 3 and still has not received it.

He said he put in an open records request for the details of that audit and that the city is refusing to provide the information.

That prompted him to file an emergency injunction demanding the details of the audit immediately.

“It’s been 19 months. That’s the first thing. It’s making my hair stand on top of my head. Second thing an audit normally takes seven months to complete, it’s been 19 months. The third thing is they’ve never disclosed it,” explained Anker.

“The audit that he referenced in his lawsuit had not been completed until today. So it didn’t even really exist. Rather than put the citizens in position where they are incurring legal expense we contacted the auditor today asked if they can get it ready today,” said Henderson.

It is unclear if there’s something in the audit that Anker wants to see or what sparked the inquiry.

Once the audit is released, News Leader 9 hopes to get a copy to report any unusual findings.

