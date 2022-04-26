Muscogee County holds second to last T-SPLOST pubic hearing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another topic on the ballot is the T-SPLOST, otherwise known as the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

The sales tax will go from eight percent to nine percent if approved.

Muscogee County is one of 16 counties in the River City region that will receive funding from this tax.

Tonight was one of the last meetings for people to come out and learn more about the tax.

Over $330 million would fix and resurface roadways over the next ten years.

The new funding would go to efforts such as widening Cusseta and Williams Road and passenger terminal expansion at the Columbus Airport.

The city used previous funds for projects including the Follow Me Trail, US 27 and Custer Road construction, and METRA improvement.

“Its importance that they are informed of the items that going to be on the ballet so they know what they are casting there ballet for,” said Deputy City Manager Pamela Hodge.

The current T-SPLOST will expire by the end of December.

If you missed tonight’s meeting, the last one will be held on April 28 at Psalmond Road Recreation Center on Psalmond Road.

Voters will go to the polls to cast their ballot on this issue as well as vote for Columbus mayor, council and several other positions on Tuesday, May 24.

