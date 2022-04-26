Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County holds second to last T-SPLOST pubic hearing

Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another topic on the ballot is the T-SPLOST, otherwise known as the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

The sales tax will go from eight percent to nine percent if approved.

Muscogee County is one of 16 counties in the River City region that will receive funding from this tax.

Tonight was one of the last meetings for people to come out and learn more about the tax.

Over $330 million would fix and resurface roadways over the next ten years.

The new funding would go to efforts such as widening Cusseta and Williams Road and passenger terminal expansion at the Columbus Airport.

The city used previous funds for projects including the Follow Me Trail, US 27 and Custer Road construction, and METRA improvement.

“Its importance that they are informed of the items that going to be on the ballet so they know what they are casting there ballet for,” said Deputy City Manager Pamela Hodge.

The current T-SPLOST will expire by the end of December.

If you missed tonight’s meeting, the last one will be held on April 28 at Psalmond Road Recreation Center on Psalmond Road.

Voters will go to the polls to cast their ballot on this issue as well as vote for Columbus mayor, council and several other positions on Tuesday, May 24.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is behind bars and man is wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery incident at a...
1 arrested, 1 at large after shooting, robbery at Phenix City Walmart
Authorities: Columbus police officer knocked unconscious after punch by suspect
Street in Columbus neighborhood honorarily named after Otis Sistrunk
Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!
Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City

Latest News

2022 Columbus City Council race: Many district seats up for grabs
Two organizations hosts forum for District 3 city council, state representative candidates in Columbus
Mildred L. Terry Library celebrates 69 years
Historic District Preservation Society hosts forum for Columbus city council, mayoral candidates
Chambers County residents to vote for new sheriff after 28 years
Georgia General Primary voter registration ending today