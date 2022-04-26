Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office to hold drug take-back event Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, April 30, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The event is happening at the Muscogee County Jail from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs.

It also helps prevent the misuse and abuse of prescription medication that might otherwise fall into the wrong hands.

The U.S. DEA authorized collectors to provide year-round drop-off locations to the public to dispose of unwanted pharmaceuticals.

If you have any questions about the event you can contact the Georgia Investigation Bureau at 706-565-7888.

