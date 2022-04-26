Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office to hold drug take-back event Saturday

(KMVT)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, April 30, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The event is happening at the Muscogee County Jail from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs.

It also helps prevent the misuse and abuse of prescription medication that might otherwise fall into the wrong hands.

The U.S. DEA authorized collectors to provide year-round drop-off locations to the public to dispose of unwanted pharmaceuticals.

If you have any questions about the event you can contact the Georgia Investigation Bureau at 706-565-7888.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is behind bars and man is wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery incident at a...
1 arrested, 1 at large after shooting, robbery at Phenix City Walmart
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!
Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks
Deuante Levon Richardson, Shemekia Brooks
Police continue search for Phenix City Walmart shooting suspect
Escalade Escalates: Cadillac in flames at Chattahoochee Valley Community College
Escalade Escalates: Cadillac in flames at Chattahoochee Valley Community College

Latest News

Interim Director of Columbus Convention and Trade Center named
Goodwill to host career and resource fair in Columbus, 100 employers seeking to hire
Harris County senior asking community for new, used shoe donations
2022 Columbus City Council race: Many district seats up for grabs
Two organizations hosts forum for District 3 city council, state representative candidates in Columbus
Mildred L. Terry Library celebrates 69 years
Historic District Preservation Society hosts forum for Columbus city council, mayoral candidates