Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Nevada senator joins healthcare advocates in call for drug pricing reform

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) helped launch the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Tuesday, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined healthcare advocates calling for drug pricing reform.

It was for the launch of the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.

Cortez Masto along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are asking their colleagues in the Senate to pass a reconciliation package before Memorial Day that includes provisions to drive down drug costs.

David Mitchell, a cancer patient, and founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs Now, led the campaign launch. “We’re here to advance historic legislation to lower the prices of prescription drugs and change the trajectory of drug pricing policy in America,” he said.

Cortez Masto said Americans are having to make difficult choices when it comes to prescription drugs.

“No one should have to ration life saving medication or choose between paying for food and affording medicine,” Cortez Masto told the crowd from behind a podium near the Capitol steps.

“It is time to force these pharmaceutical companies to really negotiate the cost of these prescription drugs and lower them, and it’s time to give Medicare that authority to do that with these pharmaceutical companies.”

The senator’s office said Cortez Masto has co-sponsored multiple pieces of legislation dating back several years to address drug pricing concerns.

Senators and advocates said a reconciliation package should include drug pricing provisions already passed by the House.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is behind bars and man is wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery incident at a...
1 arrested, 1 at large after shooting, robbery at Phenix City Walmart
Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!
Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
Deuante Levon Richardson, Shemekia Brooks
Police continue search for Phenix City Walmart shooting suspect
Escalade Escalates: Cadillac in flames at Chattahoochee Valley Community College
Escalade Escalates: Cadillac in flames at Chattahoochee Valley Community College

Latest News

Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect
Muscogee County holds second to last T-SPLOST pubic hearing
2022 Columbus City Council race: Many district seats up for grabs
Two organizations hosts forum for District 3 city council, state representative candidates in Columbus
Mildred L. Terry Library celebrates 69 years
Historic District Preservation Society hosts forum for Columbus city council, mayoral candidates
Chambers County residents to vote for new sheriff after 28 years
Georgia General Primary voter registration ending today