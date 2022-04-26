Opelika police seeking two suspects in Best Buy theft investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects in connection to a Best Buy theft investigation.

Authorities say the incident happened on April 6 at the retailer on Tiger Town Parkway.

According to police, security camera footage shows the two concealing several items in their clothing before leaving the store.

“The first suspect appears to have a long black beard and is seen wearing a black du-rag, black pants, a short-sleeve gray button-down shirt, a black and gray vest, and black and white shoes with yellow shoestrings. The second suspect is seen wearing khaki pants, a black shirt, a green vest, and white and red shoes.”

Opelika police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects in connection to a Best Buy theft investigation. (Source: Opelika Police Department)

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division or the agency’s secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.