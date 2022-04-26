Business Break
Opelika police seeking two suspects in Best Buy theft investigation

Opelika police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects in connection to a Best Buy theft investigation.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects in connection to a Best Buy theft investigation.

Authorities say the incident happened on April 6 at the retailer on Tiger Town Parkway.

According to police, security camera footage shows the two concealing several items in their clothing before leaving the store.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division or the agency’s secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

