Tuskegee’s Lady K now in top 10 on ‘American Idol’

Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.(Eric McCandless | Source: ABC)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (WSFA) - Kezia “Lady K” Istonia is among the 10 finalists on this season of ABC’s “American Idol.”

Istonia’s name was on the winners list Monday night. The 25-year-old Tuskegee resident and her nine co-finalists are heading to Disneyland to prepare for their next performances.

Istonia has struck a chord with audiences this season, not to mention the show’s judges. She now moves to the final rounds.

She is now Alabama’s only contestant remaining after Tristen Gressett of Pell City was eliminated Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

