Tuskegee’s Lady K now in top 10 on ‘American Idol’

LOS ANGELES (WSFA) - Kezia “Lady K” Istonia is among the 10 finalists on this season of ABC’s “American Idol.”

Istonia’s name was on the winners list Monday night. The 25-year-old Tuskegee resident and her nine co-finalists are heading to Disneyland to prepare for their next performances.

🫶🏽Y’all been putting in work ! I know !! But never 🚫get comfortable!! 🫵🏽we in here another week🤏🏽 & im blessed to say I get to experience @Disneyland that’s something I’ve always wanted to do 🙏🏽🙏🏽 I’m so blessed y’all stay tuned & see how far I’ll go😉 #ladyk #idol pic.twitter.com/S0ARb6GPYF — LadyK (@MusicByLadyK) April 26, 2022

Istonia has struck a chord with audiences this season, not to mention the show’s judges. She now moves to the final rounds.

She is now Alabama’s only contestant remaining after Tristen Gressett of Pell City was eliminated Monday night.

