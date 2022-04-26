Two organizations hosts forum for District 3 city council, state representative candidates in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two organizations, “My Black Has a Purpose” and “Black Voters Matter”, hosted a candidate forum tonight.

The forum was held to inform citizens in the district about their options.

Our very own Dee Armstrong moderated the event tonight.

People got a chance to hear from Councilman Bruce Huff and his opponent Demarco Johnson.

They discussed their plans to decrease crime and several other issues facing Columbus.

Zeph Baker was also there to tell those in attendance what he plans to do if he wins the state representative seat.

The two organizations invited Teddy Reese to the event, but he could not attend.

“These type forms are very important so that we can make sure that when people go to the polls, they’re not just making a decision based off of popularity but the most informed decision and educated decision so they know they know that that candidate stands for the issues that are most concerning to them,’' said Tacara Hemingway, founder of My Black Has a Purpose.

Baker and Reese have been looking to win the seat held by State Representative Calvin Smyre for decades, who retired to become the U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

