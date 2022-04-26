Business Break
Wanted sex offender arrested by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Duntarius Hill was arrested Tuesday.
Duntarius Hill was arrested Tuesday.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Apr. 26, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wanted sex offender has been taken into custody by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

41-year-old Duntarius Hill was arrested Tuesday, one week after deputies asked for the public’s assistance in finding him. Hill was wanted by the agency for two counts of failure to register as a child sex offender and violation of probation.

His initial charge is child molestation, according to the sheriff’s office.

