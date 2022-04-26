WTVM Editorial 04/26/22: Inflation and Food Security

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual inflation rate for the United States is 8.5% for the 12 months ending in March — the highest since December 1981, 40 years ago. For comparison, inflation ran at just 1.4% in 2020.

Most people understand that inflation is caused by too much money chasing too few goods. It’s economics 101.

But understanding that the government has printed too much money and dealing with the consequences are two different things.

One of those consequences of inflation is having to make tough choices. Do you pay the rent…or pay higher food prices? Do you fill up your gas tank… or spend more money on milk and eggs and hamburger meat, all up double digits in price.

When it comes to food, the local need is real especially now, because of inflation.

Feeding the Valley President and CEO Frank Sheppard appeared live on our newscasts last week during our “WTVM Spring into Action Food Drive”.

He told me that 40% of the folks visiting the food bank now have never needed their help before.

That is a startling number and it’s one reason WTVM is dedicated to helping confront food security – year round.

Thanks to YOU our viewers and our client partners, Sons Chevrolet Cadillac of Columbus, Sons Ford Lincoln of Auburn, and Rainbow Foods, we collected nearly a ton of food for Feeding the Valley.

Frank Sheppard says it will make a big difference for hundreds of families this spring.

Until smarter policies can slow inflation, working families will continue to face hard choices at the grocery store.

That’s why supporting Feeding the Valley and being aware of food insecurity is so important to us.

We think it’s our obligation to continue our reporting and community involvement to shed light on the very real financial issues affecting all of us.

