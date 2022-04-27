1 man dead after shooting on Olde Town Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting death on Olde Town Drive and Miller Road in Columbus.

According to officials, the shooting left one man dead.

Authorities have yet to release the victim’s name, and no suspects have been identified.

This is a developing story.

