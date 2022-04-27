Business Break
1 man dead after shooting on Olde Town Dr. in Columbus

Shooting on Olde Town Drive and Miller Road
Shooting on Olde Town Drive and Miller Road(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting death on Olde Town Drive and Miller Road in Columbus.

According to officials, the shooting left one man dead.

Authorities have yet to release the victim’s name, and no suspects have been identified.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

