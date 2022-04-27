Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3-year-old girl shot, killed inside home in New Orleans’ French Quarter; 2 brothers detained

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the French Quarter on Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Details are limited, but police say the toddler was found suffering from a gunshot to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy Street around 3:49 p.m.

She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, officials say.

In a news conference shortly after the shooting, an NOPD captain said the young girl was inside of a residence when she was shot.

Two teen brothers were detained, the NOPD says.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is behind bars and man is wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery incident at a...
1 arrested, 1 at large after shooting, robbery at Phenix City Walmart
Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!
Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
Deuante Levon Richardson, Shemekia Brooks
Police continue search for Phenix City Walmart shooting suspect
Escalade Escalates: Cadillac in flames at Chattahoochee Valley Community College
Escalade Escalates: Cadillac in flames at Chattahoochee Valley Community College

Latest News

A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.
Man convicted on 16 charges for distributing meth in drug trafficking organization
WWII veteran Chester Wilson recently celebrated his 108th birthday.
‘Chester Wilson Day’: WWII veteran celebrates 108th birthday
Arrest made.
Columbus police arrest man on rape, multiple sex charges
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation