Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

74-year-old Alabama man charged with murder in 1988 cold case investigation

According to the Essex County District Attorney, Marvin McClendon is suspected of murdering...
According to the Essex County District Attorney, Marvin McClendon is suspected of murdering 11-year-old Melissa Anne Tremblay in September 1988.(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Investigators with a north Alabama sheriff’s office arrested a 74-year-old man in connection to a cold case murder investigation beginning over 30 years ago.

WAFF reported that on Tuesday, Marvin McClendon, 74, was arrested by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a murder that he allegedly committed in 1988 in Essex County, Massachusetts.

According to the Essex County District Attorney, McClendon is suspected of murdering 11-year-old Melissa Anne Tremblay in September 1988.

“I want to thank everyone involved in this investigation from beginning to end,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said. “Their tireless pursuit of justice for Melissa has brought us to this moment. We never forgot about Melissa, nor did we give up on holding her killer accountable.”

In 1988, the body of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay was found in the old Boston & Maine...
In 1988, the body of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay was found in the old Boston & Maine Railway Yard near Lawrence, MA.(Essex County District Attorney's Office)

According to the release from the district attorney, Melissa was last seen playing in the neighborhoods of Lawrence, Massachusetts, while her mother and her mother’s boyfriend were at a nearby social club on Sept. 11, 1988.

After searching for her to no avail, her mother reported her missing to the police.

Her body was later found in the old Boston & Maine Railway Yard. She had been stabbed to death.

The release stated that since then countless witnesses, suspects and persons of interest have been interviewed in connection to Melissa’s death.

Evidence recovered from her body was instrumental to solving the case.

McClendon lived in nearby Chelmsford, Massachusetts, at the time of Melissa’s death and had known connections to Lawrence, according to the release.

At this time, McClendon is being held in the Cullman County Detention Center until he can be extradited to Massachusetts.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!
Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks
Mayoral candidate sues city of Columbus
Deuante Levon Richardson, Shemekia Brooks
Police continue search for Phenix City Walmart shooting suspect
Columbus police searching for missing 50-year-old man, last seen near River Rd.
Columbus police locate missing 50-year-old man
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City

Latest News

Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay...
Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California
Biden’s remarks came during a wide-ranging Monday meeting at the White House with seven members...
Democratic lawmaker: Biden suggests he’ll ease student loan burden
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
A Dollar General store manager saved an 85-year-old customer from a phone scam.
‘She looked worried’: Store clerk saves 85-year-old woman from phone scam, police say