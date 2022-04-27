Blan Street robbery suspects appear in court after arrested on multiple felony warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A trio of siblings make their way before a Muscogee County judge today.

News Leader 9 has more details on how the three reportedly conducted a string of robberies during a four-day period.

20-year-old Keiveyan Andrews, 18-year-old Treveyan Andrews, and their juvenile sister face multiple charges, including armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Police testimony from Recorder’s Court Tuesday suggests the trio went on a four-day crime spree on Blan Street in south Columbus.

Police say from April 16 to April 19, the trio robbed several cab drivers, a woman in the neighborhood who sells candy and snacks, and a pizza man. Police even say an elderly cabbie was shot during the course of one of the robberies.

Police arrested all three suspects on April 20 on multiple felony warrants. The same day police searched the home they were found in on Blan Street.

“We were able to locate the victims’ from the robberies cell phones, the firearm from the first cab driver and the pizza box with the order number and phone number from where they had requested that order through Papa John’s,” said Christy Edinfield, police detective.

”So like we know now, there’s at least two separate incidents allegedly,” said Defense Attorney Anthony Johnson. “There’s different levels of credibility and testimony and biased and everything. So it’s just a matter of sorting through all of that which takes time.”

Johnson is representing Keiveyan Andrews. He says his client is also answering for charges related to a separate incident from December.

The 20-year-old allegedly was involved in a back and forth shooting spree spanning over two days with Demeatrius Jackson.

Police say he and Jackson argued over social media stemming from sexual relationships with various women. You may recall that Jackson is one of two reported gang members recently arrested on nearly 50 warrants in March of this year.

All three robbery suspects entered a plea of not guilty.

The case will be sent over to Superior Court, where the issue of bond will be handled.

