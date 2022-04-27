Chamber of commerce weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After the morning chill, we’ll have a sunny and pleasant day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clear and quite cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Abundant sun returns Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. From there, it gets a little warmer each day! We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Friday, through the weekend and early next week. Highs will be in the low 80s Friday with mid 80s over the weekend. As humidity rises starting over the weekend and early next week, we’ll have the chance of a few showers and storms from time to time. It doesn’t look like a washout. I wouldn’t cancel any of your plans as rain coverage doesn’t look that impressive. Highs may peak in the upper 80s next week as we say hello to May!

