City council approves purchase of new jet skis for Columbus Fire, EMS Department

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS will soon be sporting two new jet skis to help in their efforts to rescue and save lives.

At tonight’s city council meeting, the city approved the purchase, costing over $33,000.

Two weeks ago, the department requested the emergency purchase for the Water Rescue Team.

The new equipment will help with upcoming water events and water rescue according to the plan.

Even though the department already has jet skis, they are 15 years old.

Columbus Fire and EMS will use Other Local Option Sales Tax or O-LOST funding to acquire the new equipment.

“With certain areas in the river -- the turbulent water and stuff and when we have to get out on the rocks, a lot of times the only way we can get there is by jet ski,” said the Assistant Fire Chief Tim Smith.

Smith said he’s unsure when they will receive both jet skis.

However, he said they would be buying the new equipment from Extreme Powersports in Columbus.

