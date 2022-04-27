Columbus High School ranks number two for best high school in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus High School has a feather in its cap tonight.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the school is ranked number two in the entire state of Georgia.

Factors giving that ranking are college readiness, graduation rate and the proportions of twelfth graders who took and passed AP and IB exams in multiple areas.

Nationally, Columbus High ranked 83rd with an overall score of 99.54 out of 100.

Their scorecard shows a 93 percent in mathematics proficiency and 96 percent in both reading and science proficiency.

Several local schools improved in their ranking on the list this year.

To see the complete list, click here.

