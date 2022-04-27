Columbus police arrest man on rape, multiple sex charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police, investigators and the SWAT team arrested a man on multiple sex warrants.

On April 25, officers responded to a dispute in the parking lot of the Public Safety Building.

The officers met with the individuals, then called members of the Sex Crimes Unit.

Investigators conducted interviews that led to warrants issued for the arrest of Tommy Williams Milner.

Columbus SWAT team and investigators executed the search warrant several hours later and arrested the suspect.

Authorities transported Milner to the Muscogee County Jail and charged him with the following:

Rape

Incest (3 counts)

Aggravated Sexual Battery (2 counts)

Aggravated Sodomy (2 counts)

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

A preliminary probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 27 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

