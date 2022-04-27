Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Earth, Wind and Fire saxophonist Woolfolk dies

Two members of Earth, Wind and Fire are seen in this undated photograph: Philip Bailey, left,...
Two members of Earth, Wind and Fire are seen in this undated photograph: Philip Bailey, left, and Andrew Woolfolk. Woolfolk has died, Bailey announced.(Instagram/philipbaileyewf/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Andrew Woolfolk, the saxophone player for Earth, Wind and Fire, died at 71.

Fellow band member Philip Bailey posted about Woolfolk’s passing on Instagram, with a photo of the two of them. Woolfolk is seen on the right.

Bailey described his bandmate, who he met in high school, as a “great talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling.”

Woolfolk was ill for more than six years, though Bailey didn’t go into details.

He joined Earth, Wind and Fire in the 1970s, staying with the band on and off until 1993, the band said.

Woolfolk’s saxophone is heard in many of the band’s smash hits, such as “September,” “Shining Star” and “Let’s Groove.”

He also recorded with Phil Collins and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with his fellow original Earth, Wind and Fire members, in 2000.

Woolfolk grew up in Denver, and he and two bandmates were inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!
Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks
Mayoral candidate sues city of Columbus
Deuante Levon Richardson, Shemekia Brooks
Police continue search for Phenix City Walmart shooting suspect
Columbus police searching for missing 50-year-old man, last seen near River Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing 50-year-old man, last seen near River Rd.
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City

Latest News

TOTAL MY CAR
LEGAL BREAK - TOTAL MY CAR
A youth basketball tournament in Colorado turned to chaos as parents and the referees got into...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out between parents, referees at youth basketball tournament
Opelika Road - Auburn
Next phase of construction underway for Auburn’s Opelika Road project
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange