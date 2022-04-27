Business Break
Family of Aniah Blanchard to host safety awareness class in honor of teen in Auburn

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In October of 2019, 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from a gas station in Auburn.

After a month of searching for her body, police reported it found in Macon County, later arresting three people for her murder.

Family and friends are still trying to cope with the loss.

Blanchard’s mother, Angela Harris, says she’s trying her best to stay strong after losing her first son in a car accident years before her daughter’s disappearance.

“She walked past me and she bent over and I kissed her on the cheek and I told her I loved her and that was the last time I saw her.”

Blanchard was only 19 years old when her life was taken abruptly.

On October 23, Blanchard’s mother said she was driving back to Auburn after leaving a funeral for a family friend.

Once she dropped off her brother, she stopped at a gas station to grab a snack. That’s when a man was seen on surveillance video kidnaping the 19 year old.

After a month of searching for her, her body was found in Macon County.

Harris says her daughter was her best friend, everything she could have ever wanted in a daughter.

“When I would get home, she would have the house all taken care of, she was a hard worker, she was a great friend. You could ask him, Mr. Trey here about being a friend”

Blanchard’s best friend since three-years-old Trey Rouse, says he and Blanchard always had a deep connection.

After his baseball games and her softball games, he says they would sit in the car for hours and talk.

He says a week before she went missing, he told her he wanted to marry her.

“The last softball game I ever saw her play, I was there they won the area championship. That was just special for me to be there and see that.”

Blanchard’s brother, Elijah Blanchard, created a nonprofit organization called Aniah’s Heart.

Saturday, April 30, an event will be held in Auburn hosted by her stepfather UFC fighter Walt Harris.

The family will be teaching self-defense and safety awareness courses.

“The reason why we started it was because when Aniah was actually still missing and we didn’t know where she was, I heard her say to me mom, I think it was right after we had found out she had been kidnapped. Please don’t let this happen to anyone else. I said I won’t baby. I’m going to save lives in her name in her honor, so we started Aniahs heart.”

Her family wants everyone to remember their loved one as a sweet and caring person, using her legacy to help keep others safe and bring awareness.

“I just still can’t believe she’s not here, it’s very hard it’s hard to get that through my head that she’s not here.”

The event is open to the public and will be held at Max fitness in Auburn, with classes at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Our news team will be there this weekend when Blanchard’s stepfather and brother teach others how to fight back.

Click here for more information.

