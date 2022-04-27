Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce holds State of the City address

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce hosted 2022 State of the City.

The address is given once a year to lay out future plans and reflect on the condition of the city of Columbus.

Politicians, civic leaders, business owners and community members attended a luncheon beforehand.

In Mayor Skip Henderson’s address, he spoke about what the city has done so far.

He said there’s the good and the bad, but the city is in good standing. He also spoke about where we would like the city to go.

“The one thing that I want people to leave here with is the state of the city here in Columbus, Ga. is very strong that doesn’t mean we don’t have problem,” said the mayor.

It’s less than a month before Election Day.

In-person voting begins May 2 and lasts about three weeks.

You have until May 13 to request an absentee ballot.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!
Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks
Mayoral candidate sues city of Columbus
Deuante Levon Richardson, Shemekia Brooks
Police continue search for Phenix City Walmart shooting suspect
Columbus police searching for missing 50-year-old man, last seen near River Rd.
Columbus police locate missing 50-year-old man
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City

Latest News

A dark money group based in Washington, D.C. funneled $1.5 million dollars into Alabama...
Dark money group funnels $1.5M into Ala. Governor’s race
Mayoral candidate sues city of Columbus
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect
Muscogee County holds second to last T-SPLOST pubic hearing
2022 Columbus City Council race: Many district seats up for grabs
Columbus organization hosts forum for District 3 city council, state representative candidates