Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce holds State of the City address

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce hosted 2022 State of the City.

The address is given once a year to lay out future plans and reflect on the condition of the city of Columbus.

Politicians, civic leaders, business owners and community members attended a luncheon beforehand.

In Mayor Skip Henderson’s address, he spoke about what the city has done so far.

He said there’s the good and the bad, but the city is in good standing. He also spoke about where we would like the city to go.

“The one thing that I want people to leave here with is the state of the city here in Columbus, Ga. is very strong that doesn’t mean we don’t have problem,” said the mayor.

It’s less than a month before Election Day.

In-person voting begins May 2 and lasts about three weeks.

You have until May 13 to request an absentee ballot.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.