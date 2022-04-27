Harris Co. Little League to host softball games for kids with special needs
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County Little League involves all kids in playing games on their fields.
On Saturday, April 30, the league is hosting a day for those with special needs to play softball through their challenger division.
This event is free to the public - and will also have Kona Ice and concession stands open.
The games will take place at Pate Park in Cataula beginning at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.