Harris Co. Little League to host softball games for kids with special needs

Softball
Softball(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County Little League involves all kids in playing games on their fields.

On Saturday, April 30, the league is hosting a day for those with special needs to play softball through their challenger division.

This event is free to the public - and will also have Kona Ice and concession stands open.

The games will take place at Pate Park in Cataula beginning at 10 a.m.

