Highs Warming Up; Rain Chances Return for the Weekend

Derek Kinkade
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a chilly start early Wednesday, and we will again see the 40s and 50s early on Thursday morning. You might want the light jacket as you’re heading out the door to school or work. By the afternoon, we’re back in the lower 80s in spots, with temperatures coming up another couple of degrees by Friday. Expect more sunshine than clouds as we head into the end of the week. For the weekend, rain and storm chances will return - the coverage will be around 20-40% both days. It won’t be a washout, but you’ll want to prepare for rain or storms if you have any outdoor plans. Monday could be the wettest day out of this upcoming stretch of weather, but temperatures will jump into the mid 80s in places that don’t see much in the way of rain. For Tuesday through Thursday of next week, the forecast remains a bit unsettled with at least some chance of rain, but showers should be pretty widely spaced. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s, and some 90s are possible in the warmer spots.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

