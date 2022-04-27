House of Heroes, local business help repair retired Air Force veteran’s home in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - House of Heroes, an organization that helps veterans in need of home repairs in the Chattahoochee Valley, was back at it this morning, making a difference in the community.

It was a busy day for Airforce Heating & Air, but actually, they were not doing any business at all. Instead, they gave back to the community through WTVM’s Operation Victory and helping House of Heroes today.

The weather could not have been any better, and the impact of the task at hand was significant.

“We’re a home service provider, but we also love to just love on people. We love to come out here and bring our guys out here. Just to be completely honest, this is not a revenue producing day for us. We closed up shop and said ‘let’s go help a veteran’,” said Brandon Adams with Airforce Heating & Air.

The homeowner served her county for over two decades in the air force. However, numerous back surgeries have slowed her down in recent years.

She says it’s hard to describe her feelings for House of Heroes and Airforce Heating & Air.

“House of Heroes comes in with all of their beautiful volunteers and giving me the help I need being a disabled veteran. It’s been really overwhelming and a blessing. I give it all to God that there’s agencies like this,” said retired Air Force veteran Hancen Greenidge.

Pressure washing, fascia repairs and much more all showed an attitude of gratitude from people who appreciate her service to her country.

Greenidge expressed, “I’m grateful. I’m really grateful,” and so were the volunteers giving back to her.

