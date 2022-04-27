Business Break
LaGrange police seek public’s help in solving deadly weekend shooting

By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a weekend murder investigation.

Early Sunday morning, 18-year-old Nasr Midian Kahenti Atun El Bebley-Calvin, arrived at an Atlanta hospital and later died.

Tuesday, authorities with the Atlanta and LaGrange police departments determined Bebley-Calvin was shot Saturday night on Lafayette Parkway in LaGrange.

Police say an initial investigation revealed the victim from Atlanta had been in LaGrange with a performer, Cold Hearted Savage, and others who were performing at Club TRU on East Depot Street.

After the performance, authorities say the victim and several others left the club in multiple vehicles to travel back to Atlanta. While the group was traveling east on Lafayette Parkway, police say shots were fired from an unknown vehicle into the vehicle occupied by Bebley-Calvin and four others.

“The victim was struck in the head as the bullets entered the vehicle. Bebley-Calvin was driven to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and was pronounced deceased soon after his arrival. It has been determined that the performer, Cold Hearted Savage, is employed by 4pf music label, which is associated with criminal street gangs and criminal street gang activity in Atlanta, Georgia.”

LaGrange Police Department

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange police at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

