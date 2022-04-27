Business Break
LaGrange police seeking suspect accused of using fake $100 bills at several stores

By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man accused of using counterfeit cash.

Authorities say the suspect passed counterfeit $100 bills at several LaGrange businesses including Aldi, Hobby Lobby and Staples.

In the videos provided by LaGrange police, the suspect is seen wearing a white t-shirt with khaki pants and a striped shirt with Nike shorts.

Anyone who can identify the individual is asked to contact Detective Ligon with the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2621 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

