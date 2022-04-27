Muscogee County sheriff weighs in on findings in jail audit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Jail audit results revealed what issues need attention and what operations are going smoothly in the Muscogee County Jail.

Sheriff Greg Countryman requested the transitional audit after taking office in January 2020.

The sheriff says he was already well aware of the auditor’s finding as far as what came back.

The four-page document shows the findings of the Muscogee County Jail, saying in part, ‘property conditions may pose a risk to employees and inmates.’

These are all issues the sheriff says he inherited and is working to address.

“I’m pleased with the audit. I have no major concerns over the audit. What was in the audit is what I thought would be in the audit.”, said Countryman. “You have parts of that jail that’s been there since 1984. You have parts of that jail that’s been there since 2004. There’s nothing you’re going to find that’s unusual in us having an old building. This is not something that just happened over night. these are from issues that looked like they could have festered over years.”

The results of the audit did not come without a bit of controversy.

Columbus mayoral hopeful John Anker says on April 22, he filed a lawsuit against the city over the four-page document.

Under the Open Records Act, any person has the right to request access to documents in the course of public service.

However, Anker says he did not receive the document in a timely manner.

According to Mayor Skip Henderson, the audit was not yet completed but was expedited following a lawsuit filed by mayoral candidate John Anker.

“What I’ve learned is our city does not manage on a consistent basis with transparency and honesty and they’re not spending our money effectively and the government tower is a good example of that, and I don’t want it to be again the jail again.”, said Anker. “I tried since April 6th. Today’s April 27th. I’m promised, we are promised this within two days. Justice was served last night when this became a public document.”

“This audit that was at that particular point not even complete to be disseminated. We did not want the citizens of Columbus to incur any legal expenses so the auditor went ahead and worked overtime to try and get this thing fixed up.”, said Henderson at Columbus City Council Tuesday.

Anker responded to the statement and said, “It’s not that it was just completed yesterday. It’s been sitting on his desk. Everybody knows it.”

Henderson contends the audit wasn’t completed until yesterday.

Anker says he believes the city should be doing a better job serving justice to the people.

He says he is not satisfied with the audit findings, and he thinks we should know within the next 24 hours if his lawsuit will remain on the table.

