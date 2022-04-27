Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

NC-based coffee shop hiring in Auburn; seeking individuals with learning, developmental disabilities

North Carolina-based coffee shop opening, hiring in Auburn
North Carolina-based coffee shop opening, hiring in Auburn(Source: Bitty and Beau's Coffee)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A North Carolina-based coffee shop is holding a hiring event in Auburn this weekend before opening this summer.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is set to host interviews this weekend for one of the company’s first franchises in Auburn.

The beanery is set to open this summer at 100 North Gay Street.

The shop is run primarily by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), and provides a one-of-a-kind experience that is changing the way people view those with disabilities.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is inviting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to register for an interview. No prior experience necessary. Those interested in joining their management team are also encouraged to attend.

“We created Bitty & Beau’s Coffee to show the world that people with disabilities should be valued, accepted and included members of society, especially in the workplace,” said Amy Wright. “It’s a place where diversity is not just appreciated, it’s celebrated.”

Registration link can be found here and on Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Facebook & Instagram pages - spots are limited!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!
Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks
Mayoral candidate sues city of Columbus
Deuante Levon Richardson, Shemekia Brooks
Police continue search for Phenix City Walmart shooting suspect
Columbus police searching for missing 50-year-old man, last seen near River Rd.
Columbus police locate missing 50-year-old man
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City

Latest News

President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama on May 3 where he'll tour a Lockheed Martin facility.
President Biden to visit Alabama next week
Softball
Harris Co. Little League to host softball games for kids with special needs
Buena Vista police searching for armed, dangerous shooting suspect, victim’s family offers cash...
Buena Vista police searching for armed, dangerous shooting suspect, victim’s family offers cash rewa
Buena Vista police searching for armed, dangerous shooting suspect
Buena Vista police searching for armed, dangerous shooting suspect, victim’s family offering cash reward