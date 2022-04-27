NC-based coffee shop hiring in Auburn; seeking individuals with learning, developmental disabilities

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A North Carolina-based coffee shop is holding a hiring event in Auburn this weekend before opening this summer.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is set to host interviews this weekend for one of the company’s first franchises in Auburn.

The beanery is set to open this summer at 100 North Gay Street.

The shop is run primarily by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), and provides a one-of-a-kind experience that is changing the way people view those with disabilities.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is inviting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to register for an interview. No prior experience necessary. Those interested in joining their management team are also encouraged to attend.

“We created Bitty & Beau’s Coffee to show the world that people with disabilities should be valued, accepted and included members of society, especially in the workplace,” said Amy Wright. “It’s a place where diversity is not just appreciated, it’s celebrated.”

Registration link can be found here and on Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Facebook & Instagram pages - spots are limited!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.