Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Next phase of construction underway for Auburn’s Opelika Road project

Opelika Road - Auburn
Opelika Road - Auburn(Source: City of Auburn)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The next phase of construction is underway for improvements to Opelika Road in Auburn.

City officials says portion of the project will include the construction of landscaped medians between Gentry Drive and Saugahatchee Road.

This development will result in the following changes:

  • Traffic will be directed to the outside lanes on both sides of the road.
  • The center turn lane will be closed except at the entrance/exit to Niffer’s Place and Midtown Auburn.

All businesses will remain accessible; however, most access will be limited to right-in, right-out turns only with the exception of where turn lanes are planned, according to Auburn officials.

Drivers are urged to use caution as crews work to complete the final phase of work, which is currently estimated to take approximately eight weeks.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!
Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks
Mayoral candidate sues city of Columbus
Deuante Levon Richardson, Shemekia Brooks
Police continue search for Phenix City Walmart shooting suspect
Columbus police searching for missing 50-year-old man, last seen near River Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing 50-year-old man, last seen near River Rd.
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City

Latest News

TOTAL MY CAR
LEGAL BREAK - TOTAL MY CAR
Theodore Leroy Halls, of Opelika, is facing additional sex crimes in Auburn.
Rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting another passenger in Auburn
LaGrange police seeking suspect accused of using fake $100 bills at several stores
LaGrange police seeking suspect accused of using fake $100 bills at several businesses
LaGrange police seeking suspect accused of using fake $100 bills at several businesses