Next phase of construction underway for Auburn’s Opelika Road project

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The next phase of construction is underway for improvements to Opelika Road in Auburn.

City officials says portion of the project will include the construction of landscaped medians between Gentry Drive and Saugahatchee Road.

This development will result in the following changes:

Traffic will be directed to the outside lanes on both sides of the road.

The center turn lane will be closed except at the entrance/exit to Niffer’s Place and Midtown Auburn.

All businesses will remain accessible; however, most access will be limited to right-in, right-out turns only with the exception of where turn lanes are planned, according to Auburn officials.

Drivers are urged to use caution as crews work to complete the final phase of work, which is currently estimated to take approximately eight weeks.

