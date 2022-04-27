North Columbus Rotary Club honors student for high scholastic achievements

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local high school students received a high academic achievement.

The North Columbus Rotary Club hosted its annual Fred Kirby Awards event a the Green Island Hill Country Club.

A total of 26 students were recognized.

Each student received an honorary plaque and had the opportunity to share their future plans.

The ceremonial event allowed each student the opportunity to compete for an $11,000 educational award by submitting an essay.

The Fred W. Kirby Awards serve as an excellent opportunity to recognize America’s future business and civic leaders as they begin preparing to meet collegiate goals.

It was a beautiful occasion to honor hardworking students and acknowledge their efforts to achieve.

“We recognize our students and let them know how proud we are of them and to let them know they are the future leader,” said Kia Chambers, a school board member.

Our very own Roslyn Giles was the keynote speaker at today’s event.

The Fred W. Kirby Award acknowledges Fred Kirby’s extensive tenure as a public-school educator and member of the North Columbus Rotary Club.

Congratulations to those students!

