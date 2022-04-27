Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

President Biden to visit Alabama next week

President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama on May 3 where he'll tour a Lockheed Martin facility.
President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama on May 3 where he'll tour a Lockheed Martin facility.(Kendall Jarboe KBJR 6)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden has scheduled a trip to Alabama, according to the White House.

The president will travel to Alabama on Tuesday to visit the Lockheed Martin Facility in Troy where weapons systems, including the Javelin anti-tank missile, are made.

The Biden Administration is currently providing the Troy-built missile to Ukraine, which is using them in their defense against Russia’s months-long invasion.

READ MORE
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles

According to Lockheed Matin’s website, the Pike County, Alabama Operation facility is a manufacturing, final assembly, test and storage operation for many of the missile programs.

Lockheed Martin bringing 240 new jobs to Pike County

Lockheed Martin announced in 2015 over 200 jobs coming to the facility.

The missiles made news headlines in early March when Ukrainian defense reporter, Illia Ponomarenko with The Kyiv Independent, posted photos on Twitter of Javelin missiles marked they were manufactured in Troy, Alabama. The missiles read “Raytheon/Lockheed Martin - Javelin Joint Venture - Troy, AL 36081.”

Following the announcement of the president’s trip, Lockheed Martin tweeted its welcome to the chief executive.

This will mark Biden’s trip to Alabama since being elected president in 2020, though he previously visited on campaign stops.

First Lady Jill Biden was in Alabama on April 9, 2021. Her trip to Birmingham was part of the Help is Here tour to amplify how the president’s signature American Rescue Plan Act addresses childhood poverty.

First Lady Jill Biden is in Birmingham to visit the James Rushton Early Learning Center and the YWCA.

First Lady Jill Biden is in Birmingham to visit the James Rushton Early Learning Center and the YWCA. This trip is part of the Help is Here tour. -->https://bit.ly/3t3EhJO

Posted by WBRC FOX6 News on Friday, April 9, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris also visited Alabama in March, when she traveled to Selma to mark the anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Additional details on the president’s trip to Troy are expected in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!
Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks
Mayoral candidate sues city of Columbus
Deuante Levon Richardson, Shemekia Brooks
Police continue search for Phenix City Walmart shooting suspect
Columbus police searching for missing 50-year-old man, last seen near River Rd.
Columbus police locate missing 50-year-old man
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City

Latest News

North Carolina-based coffee shop opening, hiring in Auburn
NC-based coffee shop hiring in Auburn; seeking individuals with learning, developmental disabilities
Softball
Harris Co. Little League to host softball games for kids with special needs
Buena Vista police searching for armed, dangerous shooting suspect, victim’s family offers cash...
Buena Vista police searching for armed, dangerous shooting suspect, victim’s family offers cash rewa
Buena Vista police searching for armed, dangerous shooting suspect
Buena Vista police searching for armed, dangerous shooting suspect, victim’s family offering cash reward