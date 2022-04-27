Business Break
Tim Hortons eyes Columbus in Georgia expansion

Tim Hortons, a Canadian-based bakery and coffee chain is planning to open in the Fountain City.
Tim Hortons, a Canadian-based bakery and coffee chain is planning to open in the Fountain City.(Source: Tim Hortons)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Canadian-based coffee and bakery chain is planning to open in the Fountain City.

Tim Hortons on Tuesday announced its first expansion into Georgia with 15 locations in the Columbus and Atlanta areas. The expansion is being led by Abid Khutliwala, an Atlanta resident and multi-unit restaurant operator.

“I’ve been familiar with Tim Hortons ever since visiting Toronto years ago, and I really love the coffee. I think it will be the best coffee around,” Khutliwala said. He is working with his business partner, Saleem Lakhani, to introduce Georgians to the chain’s breakfast and beverage options.

Khutliwala’s restaurant portfolio includes other major brands like Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, another brand a part of Restaurant Brands Internation, Inc., the parent company of Tim Hortons.

“We are thrilled to work with Abid in bringing Tim Hortons to Georgia,” said Nicolas Henrich, head of franchising, development and finance for Tim Hortons USA. “Not only has he proven his ability as a multi-unit franchise operator, but he brings a familiarity and passion about the community that is essential when introducing a legacy brand into a new area. This is the perfect fit at the perfect time.”

Most of the chain’s U.S. presence has been in Northeast and Upper Midwest states prior to these expansion efforts.

Exact locations haven’t been announced; however, officials say the Georgia restaurants will open over the next five years.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

