Columbus police searching for critically missing teen, last seen near Williamsburg Dr.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

14-year-old Xavier Meier was last seen Wednesday, April 27, around 8:20 p.m. near Williamsburg Drive in Columbus.

Meier was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with “DC” on the front, black pants and black tennis shoes. He is autistic and hearing impaired. He is 5′5 and around 110 pounds.

If you have any information on Meier, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449.

