Gov. Kemp signs controversial education bills into law

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Surrounded by supporters and students, Gov. Brian Kemp signed bills aimed at empowering parents when it comes to their children’s education.

House Bill 1084 prevents divisive concepts, such as one race being inherently oppressed and another inherently being the oppressor.

“Because here in Georgia, our classrooms will not be pawns to those who indoctrinate our kids with their partisan political agendas,” Kemp said.

The governor also signed bills that ensure school board meetings are transparent, ban obscene materials from school libraries, allow retired teachers to return to the classroom fulltime in high-need areas, and give the Georgia High School Association the authority to decide whether children born boys but who identify as girls can participate in girls sports.

“As parents of three daughters, Marty and I want every young girl in this state to have every opportunity to succeed in the sport that they love,” Kemp said. “That should not be controversial.”

Outside, demonstrators – some from the group, Georgia Democrats – held signs protesting the governor signing the bills into law.

“He wants to campaign,” said Forsyth County parent Angie Darnell, “and he’s trying to win the favor of people who have believed all of this rhetoric and a lot of the sensationalized stories about what’s happening in public schools.”

Inside, supporters were thrilled that the bills are becoming law.

“These bills are a start to ensure that parents’ rights are restored,” said Melissa Jackson, chief operating officer for the conservative group No Left Turn in Education.

Jackson said she’d like to see future bills go further, particularly regarding girls sports.

“What’s left to do next session is to ensure that biological males will not be allowed into the bathrooms of biological females and locker rooms and so forth,” she said.

Kemp faces former U.S. Senator David Perdue, a fellow Republican, in the May 24 primary election. Early voting begins Monday.

