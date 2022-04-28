Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Helicopter blocking traffic on Hwy 280 towards Opelika cleared

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A Life Saver helicopter made an emergency landing on Highway 280 southeast, blocking traffic for several hours.

While transporting a patient to the hospital, the pilot had to make an emergency landing due to mechanical issues.

The landing was caused by debris getting sucked into the helicopter’s rotors.

Before the pilot could fly again, an inspection by a mechanic and then approval from the Federal Aviation Administration had to be done.

The emergency landing occurred about 5 p.m. CT and did not wrap up until approximately 9 p.m. CT.

Fortunately, the patient did receive medical attention at the local hospital.

The helicopter is gone, and traffic is slowly back moving on 280.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!
Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks
Mayoral candidate sues city of Columbus
Deuante Levon Richardson, Shemekia Brooks
Police continue search for Phenix City Walmart shooting suspect
Shooting on Olde Town Drive and Miller Road
Suspect arrested after shooting death on Olde Town Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 50-year-old man, last seen near River Rd.
Columbus police locate missing 50-year-old man

Latest News

House of Heroes, local business help repair retired Air Force veteran’s home in the...
House of Heroes, local business help repair retired veteran’s home in the Chattahoochee Valley
Family of Aniah Blanchard to host safety awareness class in honor of teen in Auburn
Family of Aniah Blanchard to host safety awareness class in honor of teen in Auburn
Rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting another passenger in Auburn
Rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting another passenger in Auburn
Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce holds State of the City address
Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce holds State of the City address