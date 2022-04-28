Helicopter blocking traffic on Hwy 280 towards Opelika cleared

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A Life Saver helicopter made an emergency landing on Highway 280 southeast, blocking traffic for several hours.

While transporting a patient to the hospital, the pilot had to make an emergency landing due to mechanical issues.

The landing was caused by debris getting sucked into the helicopter’s rotors.

Before the pilot could fly again, an inspection by a mechanic and then approval from the Federal Aviation Administration had to be done.

The emergency landing occurred about 5 p.m. CT and did not wrap up until approximately 9 p.m. CT.

Fortunately, the patient did receive medical attention at the local hospital.

The helicopter is gone, and traffic is slowly back moving on 280.

