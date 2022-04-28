Muscogee Co. man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on school bus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A contracted employee with the Muscogee County School District has been arrested on multiple charges, including sexual assault.

On April 22, Devin Douglas was arrested for an incident that allegedly occurred on a school bus.

Douglas was charged with public indecency, sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, and possession of marijuana.

ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy and Education, holds a contract with the Muscogee County School District and employed Douglas. The business released the following statement:

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, ChanceLight Education, a special education services provider for the Muscogee County School District, became aware of an allegation toward one of our employees of an incident that occurred on the school bus while transporting students home from school. Once we learned of the allegation, we can confirm that the individual was immediately removed from his workplace, suspended while our internal investigation was conducted, terminated from employment and taken into custody by law enforcement. ChanceLight Education has cooperated fully with school and law enforcement officials since we were made aware of this allegation. We direct you to the appropriate law enforcement agency for any additional comments.

In court on April 28, an employee with the Muscogee County School District police said the suspect was working as a bus monitor when the incident occurred involving an 18-year-old female. The suspect was assigned to ride the bus with the victim that day out of fear that the victim would supposedly run away.

The employee stated that while on the bus, the suspect sat in the seat with the victim and exposed himself to the victim. The bus arrived to her stop shortly after and she got off.

Douglas is being held without bond on the sexual assault charge. He also has a $2,500 bond on the possession of marijuana charge and a $250 bond on the public indecency charge.

