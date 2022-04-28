Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee Co. man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on school bus

Man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on MCSD bus
Man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on MCSD bus(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A contracted employee with the Muscogee County School District has been arrested on multiple charges, including sexual assault.

On April 22, Devin Douglas was arrested for an incident that allegedly occurred on a school bus.

Douglas was charged with public indecency, sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, and possession of marijuana.

ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy and Education, holds a contract with the Muscogee County School District and employed Douglas. The business released the following statement:

In court on April 28, an employee with the Muscogee County School District police said the suspect was working as a bus monitor when the incident occurred involving an 18-year-old female. The suspect was assigned to ride the bus with the victim that day out of fear that the victim would supposedly run away.

The employee stated that while on the bus, the suspect sat in the seat with the victim and exposed himself to the victim. The bus arrived to her stop shortly after and she got off.

Douglas is being held without bond on the sexual assault charge. He also has a $2,500 bond on the possession of marijuana charge and a $250 bond on the public indecency charge.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Olde Town Drive and Miller Road
Suspect arrested after shooting death on Olde Town Dr. in Columbus
Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!
Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks
Mayoral candidate sues city of Columbus
Deuante Levon Richardson, Shemekia Brooks
Police continue search for Phenix City Walmart shooting suspect
Tim Hortons, a Canadian-based bakery and coffee chain is planning to open in the Fountain City.
Tim Hortons eyes Columbus in Georgia expansion

Latest News

Opelika police safely locate missing 50-year-old woman
Sunny and warm this afternoon!
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Aviation students train in aerobatics at Columbus Regional Airport
Aviation students train in aerobatics at Columbus Regional Airport
‘We’re losing too many people in Columbus’: Nearby businesses react to Olde Towne Drive homicide
‘We’re losing too many people in Columbus’: Nearby businesses react to Olde Towne Drive homicide