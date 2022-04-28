One person injured in house fire in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A house fire in Smiths Station has left one person injured.

Fire crews battled a house fire on Thursday morning, April 28, in the 400 block of Lee Road 850. It’s unknown at this time what caused the fire.

One person was transported by Emergency Medical Services with minor injuries.

When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed with flames and has since been deemed a total loss.

