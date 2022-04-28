Southbound lanes blocked on I-85 following vehicle accident in Auburn
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on I-85.
According to Auburn Public Safety, a traffic accident has left all southbound lanes blocked on I-85 near mile marker 49.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.