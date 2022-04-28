Temperatures Going Up; Rain Chances Heading Up Too

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday looks to be a warm and dry day as we finish off the week, but the coverage of rain will be going up over the weekend. It won’t be a washout (the coverage will only be around 20-40%), but you’ll want to have the umbrella on standby just in case you have some outdoor activities planned. Both weekend day will feature about the same chance of getting wet and highs will stay in the low to mid 80s depending on the coverage of rain. For next week, the forecast stays unsettled with a rain chance in the forecast just about every day. It will be difficult this far in advance to time out each individual impulse that may set off some showers and storms (it will actually be quite summer-like with storms popping up in the afternoon and evenings), so keep the umbrella with you and keep track of things on the WTVM weather app! Highs will be heating up for those that don’t see much rain with mid to upper 80s through a lot of next week, and the potential for some low 90s in spots. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday appear to be the days with the highest coverage of rain and storms as of right now, but we will be watching it closely for you!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.