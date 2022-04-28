Business Break
Warming up, Rain chance returns soon

Tyler’s forecast
Sunny and warm with highs near 80 today.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You can shed those light jackets by mid to late morning as the strong late April sun warms us up quickly. Abundant sun on this Thursday with highs mostly in the low 80s. A few clouds around tonight. Not as cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Friday. A warm breeze is expected in the afternoon with highs between 80 and 84. A muggier feel is forecast to move in over the weekend and stay put through most of next week. That, along with a front well to our northwest, will contribute to some PM showers and storms this weekend. There is about a 30 to 40% coverage expected, maybe a little higher Sunday. No need to cancel your plans, but you may have to adjust for a little while if any storms move over your area. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the low 60s. A chance of showers and storms continues Monday before temperatures heat up even more. Mid to upper 80s are expected for highs by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The warmest spots may hit 90. Raindrops those days look pretty few and far between for now, but an isolated shower or storm is possible.

