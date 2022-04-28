What hockey means to Jerome Bechard

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Since 1996, Jerome “Boom Boom” Bechard has been a Columbus hockey staple. On Friday, Bechard will lead the River Dragons into the Commissioner’s Cup Final. This will be the latest chapter of a tremendous hockey career.

“You’re going to make me cry,” Bechard said. “I’ve been in hockey my whole life. It’s taken me all over the country and gotten a lot of great people involved in my life.”

Bechard and the River Dragons will take the ice for game one of the Commissioner’s Cup Finals on Friday at 7:30 ET.

