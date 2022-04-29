COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of the DEA, conducted a search warrant leading to seven arrests and a seizure of guns, drugs and money.

The sheriff’s office seized three ounces of cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax, ecstasy and hydrocodone, and more than a pound of marijuana.

The drugs have an estimated street value of nearly $15,000.

Officers also seized a total of three guns, including an AR-styled rifle.

7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

All suspects were charged with the following:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of a firearm during a crime

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Further investigations are still pending.

