Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

AFLAC, Deion Sanders addressing gap for HBCU football players in NFL Draft

Fans are enjoying the NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas.
Fans are enjoying the NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The NFL Draft has started and a company headquartered in Columbus is teaming up with a legendary player-turned-coach to help get athletes from historically black colleges and universities included in that NFL Draft.

AFLAC is partnering with Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders for the ‘Prime Prospects Campaign’.

News Leader 9 spoke with AFLAC Brand Manager, Garth Knutson, on AFLAC’s goal to get involved with the NFL Draft. News Leader 9 asked how AFLAC is making a difference now - as no HBCU athletes were drafted in 2021.

Knutson spoke on AFLAC’s history of encouraging diversity and its history of supporting HBCUs.

The full interview is posted below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on MCSD bus
Muscogee Co. man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on school bus
‘We’re losing too many people in Columbus’: Nearby businesses react to Olde Towne Drive homicide
‘We’re losing too many people in Columbus’: Nearby businesses react to Olde Towne Drive homicide
Helicopter blocking traffic on Hwy 280 towards Opelika cleared
Shooting on Olde Town Drive and Miller Road
Suspect arrested after shooting death on Olde Town Dr. in Columbus
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student

Latest News

Harvey Tarver
Family of deaf-mute missing man speaks out, suspects foul play
Family of deaf-mute missing man speaks out, suspects foul play
Family of deaf-mute missing man speaks out, suspects foul play
Wendy’s to open new location on Hwy 280 in Phenix City, holds hiring event for Central High School students
Lee Co. district 4 commissioner candidate talks election plans
Lee Co. district 4 commissioner candidate emphasizes election plans