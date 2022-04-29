Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

April 24-May 1 is National Infant Immunization Week

April 24 - May 1 is National Infant Immunization Week
April 24 - May 1 is National Infant Immunization Week(WTVM)
By Tiffany Maddox
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week the medical community is recognizing National Infant Immunization Week. It’s a time to highlight the importance of protecting children two years and younger from vaccine – preventable diseases.

Medical experts are say it’s time for parents to get their kids back to their doctor. A recent report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that since the pandemic began there’s been a drop in childhood vaccination rates. Medical experts say by following current immunization schedules, infants and children can be protected from 14 vaccine-preventable diseases by age two.

Staff from West Central Health District said these vaccines have proven to be safe for children and it’s easy to stay up to date through the states immunization registry.

“The vaccines we’ve had for years and years, are safe , are proven to be effective against things like measles, mumps and rubella, said west Central Health District Public Relations and Information Coordinator Pamela Kirkland. “Plus, the Grits System allows physicians the access to your child’s immunizations in Georgia so wherever you live, they can look them up and find out what your child needs and if they’re up to date.”

For information on the CDC’s infant and child vaccines, schedules and other recommendations you can go here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on MCSD bus
Muscogee Co. man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on school bus
‘We’re losing too many people in Columbus’: Nearby businesses react to Olde Towne Drive homicide
‘We’re losing too many people in Columbus’: Nearby businesses react to Olde Towne Drive homicide
Helicopter blocking traffic on Hwy 280 towards Opelika cleared
Shooting on Olde Town Drive and Miller Road
Suspect arrested after shooting death on Olde Town Dr. in Columbus
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student

Latest News

NEW DETAILS: Fort Benning Road double murder suspect appears in Recorder’s Court
Heavy police presence on White Chapel Drive in Columbus
Officer William Buechner
Trial date set for man accused of killing veteran Auburn officer in 2019
Fans are enjoying the NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas.
AFLAC, Deion Sanders addressing gap for HBCU football players in NFL Draft