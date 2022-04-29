Business Break
Advertisement

Auburn city councilman challenging current Ala. Senator for District 27 seat

Auburn city councilman challenging current state senator for District 27 seat
Auburn city councilman challenging current state senator for District 27 seat(WTVM)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn city councilman is challenging a current state senator for his District 27 seat.

Incumbent Tom Whatley has served District 27 since 2010. Next month, he will face off against Jay Hovey.

Both candidates believe their relationships with the community make them the right choice for the district.

Whatley currently represents District 27 in the Senate and says it’s been an honor to serve Lee, Tallapoosa and Russell counties.

He says his proudest moments have been his contribution to Aniya’s Law and roadway improvements along I-85.

“One is Aniahs law, and that locks up dangerous criminals keeps them away and make sure they don’t harm the community another thing I’m proud of is the work on interstate I-85 that’s going to make our roads and bridges safer here in Alabama.”

His challenger, Jay Hovey, currently serves on the Auburn City Council.

He says he has built strong relationships over the years with the community and is ready to give back.

“You know we live in a very prosperous and successful part of the state, and I think maintaining our quality of life that we depend on and that we are so proud of in east Alabama.”

Whatley believes education is critical to this district and plans to continue to help support classroom initiatives.

“You know the things, we’ve done the balance budget, if they like the education increases and everything we’ve done, and I’ve just enjoyed serving the community.”

Hovey says the education system is an essential aspect of the community and he will always make himself available to anyone in District 27 if there is anything that needs to be solved.

“They can know ill always have their best interest at heart, I think it’s imperative that we have representatives that that make decisions based on input and from citizens and those who are effected.”

Elections are coming up on May 24.

You can look up your registration status and find your nearest polling place on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

