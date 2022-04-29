Candlelight vigil held to honor violent crime victims in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - This week is National Crime Victims Rights Week. In Opelika, a candlelight vigil was held in remembrance of lives lost and the families left impacted by violent crime.

County leaders organized a variety of events this week to highlight the victim’s of violent crime. It’s all an effort to bring awareness to these crimes and provide support for the families and friends left behind.

This is not only a local issue but a national issue - and this week is dedicated to bringing attention to victims of crime. In Lee County, more than 1,000 calls come in, annually, from substance abuse, child abuse, sexual assault, human trafficking and domestic violence.

The district attorney as well as law enforcement want those victims to know they are here to help. There are resources to help survivors of violent crime find justice.

The theme of this years 2022 National Crime Victim’s Rights Week is right and access and equity - ensuring the victims’ rights are recognized and ensuring that victims and families of victims have access to services that provide them aid and comfort and that NO ONE is left behind.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the wheels of justice turn slow, but they do turn and there are resources for those in need.

“Crime does not separate based on race, gender, age, or orientation it could affect anyone at any time and that’s what this is about that recognizing all victims have rights and this is something that is extremely important,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

Members of the district attorney’s office and local law enforcement were in attendance. They say the goal is for the voices of victims to be heard.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.