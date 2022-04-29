Business Break
Dry today; Rain chances return for the weekend

Tyler’s forecast
By Tyler Allender
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Times of sun and clouds on this Friday. It will be dry with a warm breeze in the afternoon. Highs reach the low 80s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows mostly in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A chance of showers and storms returns Saturday and Sunday thanks to humidity arriving across the valley. Coverage will only be around 30 to 40% so rain won’t be very widespread and confined to the afternoon and evening hours, especially between about 3 and 9 PM ET. Highs both days will be in the low mid 80s depending if you see rain or not. Rain coverage next week looks around 20 to 30% most days. Some days may turn out drier and we’ll iron those details out as we get closer. Make sure you have the WTVM Weather app handy for updates. It will also be heating up next week! Daytime highs as we say hello to the first workweek of May will be in the mid to upper 80s; a couple of the warmest spots may have no problem hitting 90! Early indications point toward a more unsettled stretch of weather toward the end of next week, but it really hinges on a front getting closer to us.

